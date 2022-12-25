Dravidian movement fighting hard to weed out caste-based discrimination, says Stalin

December 25, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday that the Dravidian movement had been fighting hard to eradicate the centuries-old stain of caste-based discrimination from society.

He was launching the English translations of the books, Karunanidhi: A Life, authored by journalist and former Readers’ Editor of The Hindu, A.S. Panneerselvan, and A Dravidian Journey: Glimpses into Tamil Nadu’s transition to a post-agrarian society, by economist and Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission J. Jeyaranjan here. Mr. Stalin recalled the concern raised by Mr. Jeyaranjan in his book over the practice of untouchability continuing. “We are working towards change,” he said, highlighting that changes could not happen in a day. He said that things done in the name of caste, like not touching someone, not allowing someone to come in sight, not allowing someone to enter a temple or a street, had been abolished. He said education and employment, which are the means of accessing power, had been given to oppressed communities. “This is the change the Dravidian movement has brought in,” he said, adding that education, power, administration, and intellect had been democratised. He said the Dravidian model of governance stressed the importance of societal change, along with development in education, industry, infrastructure and intellect.

On Mr. Panneerselvan’s biography of Karunanidhi, he said it would be among the foremost books written on the leader. Pointing out that the journalistic works of Mr. Panneerselvan helped in providing the right perspective of the Dravidian movement to neutral observers, he said the biography was written in a manner that would be appealing not only to supporters of the DMK but also to researchers of political history. He said the personal conversations and interviews Mr. Panneerselvan had with Karunanidhi had enriched the book.

Hailing both Mr. Jeyaranjan and Mr. Panneerselvan as treasures of Tamil community and the Dravidian movement, he said the two books were not only gifts but also weapons to the Dravidian movement.

Lauding Mr. Panneerselvan’s work, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, said the author had taken a multi-dimensional approach. He appreciated in particular the chapter on the Sri Lankan issue as it had brought out Karunanidhi’s complete commitment towards the Tamil cause while being mature, responsible and realistic.

Pointing to one of the author’s conversations with Karunanidhi in the book, in which the late Chief Minister distinguished between being a part of a social movement and the challenges in entering electoral politics, Mr. Ram said no other leader tackled such challenges as good as Karunanidhi. Highlighting that growth with social justice had been the cornerstone of the Dravidian movement, he appreciated Mr. Stalin for continuing his governance in that path.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, State Planning Commission full-time member R. Srinivasan, Mr. Jeyaranjan and Mr. Panneerselvan spoke.