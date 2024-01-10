‘Dravidian Movement facing slander from not only Sangh Parivar but also those claiming to speak for Tamil identity’

January 10, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Chennai

Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that the Dravidian Movement was being slandered not only by supporters of the Sangh Parivar but also by those who claim to speak for Tamil identity.

Speaking at a meeting of the DMK’s NRI wing at YMCA Chandra Convention Centre, Mr. Udhayanidhi said, “Youngsters today are largely dependent on social media to understand Tamil Nadu’s politics. On social media, supporters of the Sangh Parivar are consistently slandering the Dravidian Movement. But it is not just the supporters of the fascist BJP [who are slandering the Dravidian Movement]....it is being done in the name of caste and religion, and sometimes even by those who claim to speak for Tamil identity. No matter how many masks they wear, we don’t need those to thwart their plans. Periyar’s face, Anna’s written words and Kalaignar’s speeches are enough,” he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi encouraged the NRI wing to hold more meetings and counter misinformation on the Dravidian Movement. “On behalf of the youth wing, we have released 9 books about the Dravidian Movement. Please read them and gift them to people,” he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi lauded the NRI wing for helping people from Tamil Nadu who go abroad for work but often struggle to understand the labour and citizenship laws in their country of residence; and coming to the aid of those in need, especially during the Ukraine-Russia war, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and during health emergencies.

NRI wing secretary M.M. Abdulla said that the reason why Mr. Udhayanidhi had received a lot of support within the party was that he was the only one who could appeal to all sections of society, irrespective of caste and religion, and be a leader for the next 30 years.