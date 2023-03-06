‘Dravidian Model’ will continue to ensure equality to all sections, says Stalin

March 06, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The DMK government, which is providing the ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance in Tamil Nadu to ensure equality and equal opportunity to all sections of the society, will continue its golden rule despite being opposed vehemently by the ‘oppressive forces’ with caste and religious identities, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

Speaking at the 200 th anniversary of the struggle for the upper garment held here on Monday, Mr. Stalin said the Tamils, who excelled in their civilisation even before the birth of Jesus Christ, were divided by the ‘oppressive forces’ with the introduction of caste and creation of ‘untouchables’ in the name of ‘sanatana dharma’. When the reformists like Ayya Vaikundar, E.V.R. Periyar and others protested against this injustice, they were humiliated, assaulted and tortured.

Even though the British plundered India and made the country its slave, the social reforms that colonial rule had introduced against the oppression of ‘sanatana dharma’ were remarkable. After the British regime, the Justice Party ensured social equality in Tamil society despite stiff resistance in school and higher education and put an end to the ‘devadasi’ system etc.,

“While the Keeladi civilisation showcases the regal living of the Tamils, the ‘sanatana dharma’ divided people based on caste and treated the ‘oppressed caste’ like slaves and animals. We are indebted to the social reformists, including Col. Munro, Ayya Vaikundar, Periyar and the Christian missionaries, who ensured equality in the society. The 200-year-old struggle for the upper garment, which is one of the most valiant protests that Tamil Nadu has ever witnessed for social justice must be remembered. Since we continue this social justice and ensue equality in the ‘Dravidian Model’ rule, it is being opposed by the religious and caste fanatics. However, we’ll continue this sort of governance,” Mr. Stalin said.

When the princely State of Travancore that ruled over Kanniyakumari prohibited women from the ‘oppressed castes’ from wearing the upper garment, the struggle first erupted against this dictum in 1822 and then in 1827 and 1829 as well. The struggle achieved its objective in finally ensuring that the women from the ‘oppressed castes’ also wore upper garments.

To commemorate the agitation’s 200 th year, the function was organised in Nagercoil on Monday in which Mr. Stalin and his Kerala counterpart Pinaryai Vijayan participated. CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan appealed to the Chief Minister to include the stories of those who laid down their lives for winning the rights to wear upper garments in the curriculums of schools and colleges in order to create awareness among the younger generations.

Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission S. Peter Alphonse said the successful struggle for upper garment sowed the seeds for social justice and declaring war against caste discrimination. “Hence, the Tamil Nadu government must create a fitting monument in Nagercoil to tell the future generations about the valiant women’s struggle for wearing upper garment,” he said.

Former MP S. Bellarmin said the premises of Manidakaadu Sri Bhagavathi Amman temple, which was being used to propagate ‘sanatana dharma’ by ‘religious fanatics’, should be liberated by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, MP Vijay Vasanth and others participated.