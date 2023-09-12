Dravidian model responsible for caste discrimination: Annamalai

September 12, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:21 am IST - CHENNAI

State BJP president K. Annamalai alleged on Monday that the Dravidian model is responsible for caste discrimination in the State.

“For 70 years, the Dravidian model has not been able to resolve issues like the two-tumbler system and caste discrimination,” he charged. “Why are they blaming Sanatana Dharma for it? he said, during an interaction with journalists after spearheading a party protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai.

The party had organised protests across the State against DMK ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and P.K. Sekarbabu over the Sanatana Dharma issue and demanded the resignation of Mr. Sekarbabu as Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

“The HR&CE Minister should respect all religions. How can he participate in a conference organised against Hindu religion and Sanatana Dharma? It is wrong on his part,” Mr. Annamalai said.

According to him, Mr. Udhayanidhi and Mr. Sekarbabu are firm in their stance. Only if the issue turns into people’s protests would there be a solution, he felt.

Earlier, speaking at the protest, he contended Sanatana Dharma is not against anyone.