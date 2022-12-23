Dravidian model government is not against any religion: M.K. Stalin

December 23, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday reiterated that the Dravidian model government is not against any religion, but it is against those using religion as a political tool to create violence and take advantage of it.

Developing humanity is the objective of Dravidian model, he said. He was speaking at Christmas celebrations organised at Don Bosco School in Perambur.

The Chief Minister said his government was protecting the rights of poor people and focussed on the uplift of the downtrodden.

He hailed the role played by Christian institutions in the fields of education and healthcare. The Chief Minister termed Christmas as a function of religious harmony and distributed welfare schemes on the occasion.

