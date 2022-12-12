‘Dravidian Model’ government has capacity to overcome cyclone, says Stalin

  1. EPaper
December 12, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Chennai

Special Correspondent

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said his “Dravidian model” government had the capacity to overcome any natural calamity, and it was proved by the way it had handled the impact of Cyclone Mandous.

Addressing a family wedding of a party functionary, Mr. Stalin said when the DMK assumed power, the State was reeling under impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the State had now successfully recovered from it because of the combined efforts of many. “Ma. Subramanian was the designated Health Minister. However, from the Chief Minister, everyone became Health Ministers and brought the disease under control.”

Mr. Stalin said the pandemic was followed by flooding, and the DMK government overcame that too.

“Now, we have faced Cyclone Mandous. The Dravidian model government has the capacity to overcome even a cyclone. It is what our late leader Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) called hard work,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had been constantly receiving phone calls and everyone had appreciated the good work done by the government to tackle the crisis. “Social media is flooded with messages praising the government. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said I have become the number one Chief Minister. I do not consider it as a tribute. I will take pride only when Tamil Nadu becomes the number one State,” he said.

