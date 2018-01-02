‘Dravidian majors too strong to allow other players to emerge’

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Monday said that although anyone could take the political plunge, acting in films alone would not make a person qualified or competent to enter politics.

During his customary New Year press conference here, Mr. Vaiko said he welcomed actor Rajinikanth’s announcement that he would launch a political party and contest in all the 234 Assembly constituencies during the next Assembly elections in the State.

Though he declined to comment further on Mr. Rajinikanth’s decision, he said acting in films alone would not make a person qualified to enter politics.

Explaining the reason behind his party’s failure to emerge as a political force capable of capturing power, Mr. Vaiko said the two Dravidian majors — AIADMK and DMK — continued to dominate Tamil Nadu politics. “They do not allow space for other political parties,” he said.

When asked whether the same argument would hold water in the case of Mr. Rajinikanth, he replied in the affirmative.

‘Pained by money power’

Expressing concern over the deterioration in the political culture and discourse in Tamil Nadu, a State that has produced great leaders who were respected throughout the country, Mr. Vaiko said he was pained by the role that money played in electoral politics in the State. Dismissing as baseless the contention that his party’s support for the DMK’s candidate in the R.K. Nagar byelection was the reason for the latter’s defeat, Mr. Vaiko said he was probably the only leader to be subjected to so much ridicule on social media (through memes).

When asked about his party’s future electoral arrangements, Mr. Vaiko said that as announced by DMK working president M.K. Stalin during the R.K. Nagar bypoll campaign, the MDMK would work with the DMK in the next Assembly elections. “Our partymen worked for the DMK candidate in R.K. Nagar and it was their assessment that money was used to buy votes. No action was taken against those who distributed ₹89 crore during the byelection [in April 2017], which was subsequently cancelled. In the fresh election [in December 2017], another ₹200 crore was spent,” he alleged.