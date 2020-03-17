Dravidian majors spar over public goodwill, electoral prospects

The ruling AIADMK and the principal Opposition party, the DMK, were locked in a war of words over who enjoyed the goodwill of the people of the State, and the parties’ prospects for next year’s Assembly polls.

Participating in the debate on the demand for grants for the Municipal Administration Department, DMK whip R. Sakkarapani alleged that the government had switched to indirect elections for chiefs of municipal corporations and municipalities, fearing defeat in the civic polls.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami countered the claim, saying the decision was made depending on the situation and noting that the AIADMK had won the bypolls in Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies. Besides, the victory margin of the DMK in the deferred Lok Sabha polls in Vellore was only 0.6%, he said. He claimed the DMK had won the Parliamentary election by making “non-implementable promises” during the campaign.

Stalin’s counter

DMK president M.K. Stalin joined the debate to say that the promises made by his party were very much implementable, and that after winning the next Assembly polls, his party would implement them.

Following this, Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Stalin were engaged in a debate for some time, with each claiming that their party enjoyed the goodwill of the people and will win the Assembly polls.