Book titled Why Do We Need MKS (M.K. Stalin) as PM of India launched

“What does M.K. Stalin represent? The nation is in the making and it is always in the making. They are presenting a view point and we are presenting one. The contest between these ideas makes the nation,” said J. Jeyaranjan, vice-chairman, State Development Planning Council.

At the launch of the book Why Do We Need MKS (M.K. Stalin) as PM of India, written by Kathir R.S., at Anbagam in Chennai on Saturday, he said: “Our point of view should be heard continuously. Our politics in the last 100 years is about ensuring opportunity and empowerment for all. This is the politics we keep talking about. The Dravidian ideology has the scope to travel across India.”

Dr. Jeyaranjan said the journey of social justice was a never ending one. Journalist A.S. Panneerselvan said the reclamation of State rights should come from Tamil Nadu. “Previously, the Centre only meddled with the concurrent list. But now, the Centre is encroaching on subjects on the State list as well. If we have to reclaim State rights, the change should come from Tamil Nadu,” he said. Rajya Sabha MPs M.M. Abdulla, Kanimozhi, N.V.N. Somu and others took part.