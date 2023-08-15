Dravidar Kazhagam president Veeramani receives ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ Award from Stalin

August 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani received the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar Award’ from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

W.B. Vasantha Kandasamy, Professor in the School of Computer Science and Engineering, Vellore Institute of Technology, with over 50 years of research in transdisciplinary mathematical modelling and teaching experience, received the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award from Mr. Stalin.

N. Muthamilselvi of Chengalpattu district, who scaled the Mount Everest on May 23, was given the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise.

E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai (for caring for untended patients) and IPS officer V. Badrinarayanan (for Project Pallikoodam– Awareness on Child Sexual Abuse) received the Chief Minister’s Best Practices Award. The Mobile App and Real time Dashboard for monitoring the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency also received an award under this category.

For exemplary service towards the welfare of the differently abled, D. Jayakumar from Chennai received the best doctor award; Shanthi Nilayam, Kanniyakumari, best institution; Ratan Vidyagar from Coimbatore, best social worker; Teddy Export, Madurai, best private employer; and Ramanathapuram District Central Co-operative Bank, best district central cooperative bank.

Gramathin Oli of Kallakurichi district won the best institution award and D. Stanley Peter won the best social worker award under the category for services rendered towards the welfare of women.

As for Chief Minister’s Award for best performing local bodies, Tiruchi and Tambaram secured the first two positions under the municipal corporation category. Among municipalities, Rameswaram, Thiruthuraipoondi and Mannargudi received the first, second and third prizes respectively. Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Alangudi in Pudukkottai district and Veerakkalpudur in Salem district secured the top three spots among town panchayats.

S. Dhusthageer, R. Dinesh Kumar, G. Gopi, P. Rajasekar, M. Vijayalakshmi, S. Chandiralekha and Kavitha Thandoni received the Chief Minister’s State Youth Award.

IPS officers Asra Garg, V. Badrinarayanan and Dongare Pravin Umesh, and police personnel M. Gunasekaran, S. Murugan and R. Kumar received the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for outstanding work in eradicating the drug production and illicit trafficking in the State.

