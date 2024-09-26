Dravidar Kazhagam leader, Congress MP welcome SC order granting bail to Senthilbalaji

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Thursday (September 26, 2024) welcomed the Supreme Court’s order granting bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

In a statement, he said though the judgment was delayed, it was a special one. The order is important from the human rights perspective, and our Constitution is safeguarded through this, Mr. Veeramani said.

Welcoming the order, Congress Karur MP S. Jothimani said it was a testament to the strong fight put up by Mr. Senthilbalaji with his unwavering determination.

“Not everyone will submit to authority. The INDIA bloc leaders have proved that they can stand against it and win,” she said.