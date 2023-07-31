HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dravida, Arya false identities created by colonial powers: Governor

July 31, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi poses with students and faculty from University of Lucknow after an interaction in Chennai on Monday.

Governor R.N. Ravi poses with students and faculty from University of Lucknow after an interaction in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The colonial powers, for their own interest, started evangelising India through its proponents such as Bishop Robert Caldwell “by creating false identities such as Dravida and Arya” and did gross damage to the country’s civilization by destroying our social institutions, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said in Chennai on Monday.

During his interaction with students and faculty members of Anthropology Department, University of Lucknow, who are on a cultural studies tour to TN, an official communication said: “He [the Governor] said Bharat is a Rashtra and not just a geographical and political entity.”

Bharat is an age-old civilizational evolution based on principles defined during the period of the Vedas, which include believing in one creator who permeates every element of creation, the Govenor said: “Unfortunately, the politics became so overwhelming that it overshadowed the very basics of Bharat. The word “India” was given by the Europeans.”

Even after Independence, “we continued the colonial mindset. The nation progressed economically, but the civilizational, spiritual, and cultural parts of Bharat’s identity were left unattended. As a result, our society continued to divided and subdivided. “New identities in the forms of caste, language, and region started emerging. Our diversity, which is one of our strengths, was projected as a weakness by calling it differences. It created division in our society.”

Related Topics

Chennai / university

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.