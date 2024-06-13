Draft guideline values posted for public perusal in Kallakurichi

The draft guideline values for revenue village wise immovable properties have been posted for public viewing in taluk offices, sub-registrar offices, and other public offices in Kallakurichi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the draft guideline values are an outcome of exercise carried out by the district wise valuation committees headed by the Collector to revise and update the guideline values of immovable properties.

The valuation sub-committee headed by the Collector prepared the draft guideline values under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu (Constitution of Valuation Committee for Estimation, Publication and Revision of Market Value Guidelines of Properties) Rule 4(2).

Further information and details on the market guidelines values may be ascertained on www.tnreginet.gov.in Any objections to the revised guideline values may be raised with the valuation committees within 15 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.