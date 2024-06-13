ADVERTISEMENT

Draft guideline values posted for public perusal in Kallakurichi

Published - June 13, 2024 10:48 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The draft guideline values for revenue village wise immovable properties have been posted for public viewing in taluk offices, sub-registrar offices, and other public offices in Kallakurichi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the draft guideline values are an outcome of exercise carried out by the district wise valuation committees headed by the Collector to revise and update the guideline values of immovable properties.

The valuation sub-committee headed by the Collector prepared the draft guideline values under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu (Constitution of Valuation Committee for Estimation, Publication and Revision of Market Value Guidelines of Properties) Rule 4(2). 

Further information and details on the market guidelines values may be ascertained on www.tnreginet.gov.in Any objections to the revised guideline values may be raised with the valuation committees within 15 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US