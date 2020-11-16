Draft electoral rolls: Women outnumber men in Cuddalore, Villupuram districts

CUDDALORE

16 November 2020 13:35 IST

The draft electoral rolls for Cuddalore district released on Monday showed a decline of about 17,796 voters as the names of more than 25,000 voters were deleted and more than 7,000 new voters were added.

As per the draft electoral roll released by Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, the final tally of voters in Cuddalore district stood at 20,82,840 — 10,28,380 men, 10,54,308 women and 152 others — compared to 21,00,636 voters in the final electoral roll released on February 14, 2020.

Women voters outnumbered men by 25,928 in the Assembly constituencies of Thittakudi (Reserved), Virudhachalam, Panruti, Cuddalore, Kurunjipadi, Bhuvanagiri and Chidambaram.

Only in Neyveli and Kattumannarkovil, men outnumber women.

During the summary revision, 7,486 inclusions had been made and 25,282 deletions made on account of deaths, shifting and duplicate entries.

Voters could verify their names on the rolls displayed at the designated locations, Mr. Sakhamuri said and called upon people to make use of special camps to be held on November 21 and 22, December 12 and 13.

The final rolls would be published on January 20, 2021.

Villupuram district

Villupuram district registered a fall of 14,624 voters in the draft electoral roll compared to the previous voter list released in February.

While there were 16,48,361 voters in the draft voter list released by Collector A. Annadurai, the same was 16,62,985 in February.

As many as 3,682 voters were added. The final tally of voters in Villupuram district stood at 16,48,361 voters — 81,75,19 men and 83,06,44 women and 198 others.

As per the draft electoral roll, Women voters outnumbered men in the assembly constituencies of Gingee, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram and Vikravandi.

Men outnumbered women only in Mailam and Tirukovilur.