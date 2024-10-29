Draft electoral rolls released in Vellore and nearby districts

Draft electoral rolls were released on Tuesday for Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts and women voters are more in number.

The Vellore list released by Collector V.R.Subbulaxmi shows the draft tally of voters at 1297273 (6,26,288 men; 6,70,813 women; and 172 others). New voters were added to the list. Likewise, voters’ names were deleted from the list for various reasons including death, names registered twice and incorrect details. The special summary correction of the electoral rolls can be done at 669 designated spots up to November28 in the district.

Meanwhile, the draft tally of voters in Ranipet, which was released by Collector J. U. Chandrakala, stands at 10,47,339 (5,08,859 men; 5,38,376 women; and 104 others). In Tiruvannamalai, the list, released by Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, has 20,94,599 voters (10,24,920 men; 10,69,551 women; and 128 others), with Chengam having the highest number at 2,80,982 voters, followed by Arani (2,79,524 voters) in the district. It can be observed that women voters are more than men in all three districts. Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj released the draft electoral rolls in the district. Total voters in the district is 9,73,341 voters with men (4,78,193), women (4,95,006) and others (142).

Officials said the special summary correction of the electoral rolls is under way. The draft electoral rolls are available for the public to check their details, including those of their family members, at the offices of revenue divisional, tahsildars, municipalities as well as all polling centres in the districts.

According to officials, voters can verify their names on the rolls displayed at the locations. Corrections can also be made at these centres or through the Voter Helpline App or by logging on to https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/