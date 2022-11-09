Draft electoral rolls released in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram

While Cuddalore district has a total of 21,34,802 voters, Kallakurichi has 11,13,394 voters and Villupuram has 16,82,587

Cuddalore District Election Officer and Collector K. Balasubramaniam on Wednesday released the draft electoral roll at the Cuddalore Collectorate. As per the roll, the nine Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore district have 10,51,236 men voters, 10,83,310 women voters, and 256 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 21,34,802 voters.

In the last roll released on January 5, 2022, there were 21,69,492 voters. Thereafter when the administration took up an exercise to add or delete names and modify details in the electoral roll, it received 15,420 applications for inclusion of names and 48,780 applications for deletion of names, the release said.

Henceforth, the addition of names to voters list would be a continuous process wherein applicants could reach out to the electoral registration officers.

Alternatively, those desirous of submitting application for inclusion of names can also visit www.nvsp.in .

Mr. Balasubramaniam said that special voter camps for voter roll revision will be held in the district on November 12 and 13, and on November 26 and 27. The special camps will be in addition to the month-long draft electoral roll revision process which commenced on November 9 and will continue up to December 8 in all polling booths.

As per the draft electoral roll, Virudhachalam has the largest electorate in the district with 2,52,239 voters and Neyveli has the lowest electorate with 2,15,287 voters.

Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath released the draft electoral roll at the Kallakurichi Collectorate on Wednesday in the presence of representatives of political parties.

The district has four assembly constituencies - Ulundurpet, Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, and Kallakurichi (Reserved). The four constituencies have 5,56,996 men voters, 5,56,186 women voters, and 212 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 11,13,394 voters.

Villupuram

District Collector D. Mohan released the draft electoral roll at the Villupuram Collectorate on Wednesday. As per the draft electoral roll, the final tally of voters in Villupuram district comprises of 8,30,733 men voters, 8,51,645 women voters, and 209 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 16,82,587 voters.