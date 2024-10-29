GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draft electoral rolls released in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram

Published - October 29, 2024 08:59 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Cuddalore Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar releasing the draft electoral roll at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Cuddalore Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar releasing the draft electoral roll at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll at the Cuddalore Collectorate. As per the roll, the nine Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore have 10,57,045 men voters, 10,91,826 women voters, and 315 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 21,49,186 voters.

In the previous roll released on March 27, 2024, there were 21,40,112 voters.

Henceforth, the addition of names to the voters’ list would be a continuous process wherein applicants could reach out to the electoral registration officers.

Alternatively, those desirous of submitting application for inclusion of names can also visit  https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Mr. Senthil Kumar said that special voter camps for roll revision will be held in the district on November 16 and 17, and on November 23 and 24. The special camps will be in addition to the month-long draft electoral roll revision process which commenced on October 29 and will continue up to November 28 in all polling booths.

As per the draft electoral roll, Vriddhachalam has the largest electorate in the district with 2,54,472 voters and Neyveli has the smallest with 2,01,424 voters.

Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi District Collector M.S. Prasanth released the draft electoral roll at the Kallakurichi Collectorate in the presence of representatives of political parties.

The district has four assembly constituencies -- Ulundurpet, Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, and Kallakurichi (Reserved). The constituencies have 5,62,436 men voters, 5,62,362 women voters, and 240 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 11,25,038 voters.

Villupuram 

District Collector C. Palani released the draft electoral roll at the Villupuram Collectorate. As per the draft roll, the final tally of voters in Villupuram district is 8,34,285 men voters, 8,57,251 women voters, and 223 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 16,91,759 voters.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.