Draft electoral rolls released in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram

District Election Officer and Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll at the Cuddalore Collectorate. As per the roll, the nine Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore have 10,57,045 men voters, 10,91,826 women voters, and 315 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 21,49,186 voters.

In the previous roll released on March 27, 2024, there were 21,40,112 voters.

Henceforth, the addition of names to the voters’ list would be a continuous process wherein applicants could reach out to the electoral registration officers.

Alternatively, those desirous of submitting application for inclusion of names can also visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Mr. Senthil Kumar said that special voter camps for roll revision will be held in the district on November 16 and 17, and on November 23 and 24. The special camps will be in addition to the month-long draft electoral roll revision process which commenced on October 29 and will continue up to November 28 in all polling booths.

As per the draft electoral roll, Vriddhachalam has the largest electorate in the district with 2,54,472 voters and Neyveli has the smallest with 2,01,424 voters.

Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi District Collector M.S. Prasanth released the draft electoral roll at the Kallakurichi Collectorate in the presence of representatives of political parties.

The district has four assembly constituencies -- Ulundurpet, Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, and Kallakurichi (Reserved). The constituencies have 5,62,436 men voters, 5,62,362 women voters, and 240 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 11,25,038 voters.

Villupuram

District Collector C. Palani released the draft electoral roll at the Villupuram Collectorate. As per the draft roll, the final tally of voters in Villupuram district is 8,34,285 men voters, 8,57,251 women voters, and 223 voters from the third gender. In all, there are 16,91,759 voters.