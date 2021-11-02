Draft electoral rolls released for Cuddalore, Villupuram

Special camps for inclusion of names will be held on November 13, 14, 27 and 28

The number of voters in the nine Assembly constituencies of Cuddalore district has reduced by 335, according to the draft electoral rolls published by Collector K. Balasubramaniam here on Monday.

As per the draft electoral roll, the final tally of voters in Cuddalore district stood at 21,46,960 — 10,56,480 men, 10,90,235 women and 245 others — compared to 21,47,295 in the final electoral roll released on March 19, 2021.

According to the data released by the Collector, Vrridhachalam, has the highest number of voters with 2,52,342 residents on the rolls. Neyveli constituency (2,18,823) has the lowest number of voters. The number of voters in Thittagudi (Reserved) is 2,19,038; Panruti is 2,46,165; Cuddalore is 2,40,311; Kurunjipadi is 2,43,241; Bhuvanagiri is 2,48,988; Chidambaram is 2,49,884; and Kattumannarkovil (Reserved) is 2,28,168.

Special camps for inclusion of names on the rolls will be held in the district on November 13, 14, 27 and 28. Residents are requested to submit forms for inclusion, deletion and change of address from November 1 to November 30.

Villupuram district registered an addition of 7,047 in the draft electoral roll compared to the previous voter list released in March.

While there were 16,94,183 voters in the draft voter list released by Collector D. Mohan, the same was 16,87,136 in March. The final tally of voters in Villupuram stood comprised of 8,37,053 men and 8,56,917 women and 213 others.

Women voters outnumbered men in Gingee, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Mailam and Vikravandi. Men outnumbered women only in Tirukovilur.