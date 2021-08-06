Draft electoral rolls in Kallakurichi district up for public scrutiny

KALLAKURICHI

06 August 2021 12:35 IST

The draft electoral roll for rural local bodies in Kallakurichi district will be up for public scrutiny at the Collectorate here on August 7.

In a press release, District Collector P.N. Sridhar said the draft electoral roll had been displayed at all the panchayat unions and village panchayat offices.

The main objective of the exercise is to give electors an opportunity to correct their particulars and invite objections about “wrong” inclusions.