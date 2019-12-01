Draft education policy is retrograde step: Kanimozhi

A major demonstration was held on Saturday demanding withdrawal of the Draft National Education Policy 2019 as it would deprive the downtrodden sections the right to education and as it was against the concept of federalism. The protest was organised by National Federation of Protection of Education - Tamil Nadu.

Leaders of parties, social outfits, student and teachers’ unions gathered at Chepauk. Holding placards, they shouted slogans demanding the withdrawal of the draft policy.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said the new education policy was retrograde step taken by the Centre and was against the social justice system. “Those who did not have basic education should not frame education policy. Such people do not have locus standi to frame education policy. We will oppose the policy tooth and nail,” said Ms. Kanimozhi.

Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah, who presided over the demonstration, said: “The new education policy will push the backward, most backward and Scheduled Caste communities to stone age. It reduces the State to the position of implementing agency to the decisions taken by Central regulatory authorities.”

“The new policy will erase the social justice policy of Tamil Nadu. The ruling government has been pushing its agenda through the back door by enlisting its party men as resource persons in the teaching system. The new policy is framed to make education a commodity,” said Mr. Jawahirullah.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam president Kolathur Mani and May 17 movement coordinator Thirumuguan Gandhi participated in the protest.

They also sent a memorandum to Union government demanding it to implement State funded common school system based on neighbourhood schools with mother tongue as medium of education. They also insisted that the present 10+2 pattern in school system should continue and they said there should be no all India exam for admission into any under graduate course.