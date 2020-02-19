Draft delimitation proposals published for three districts

Election Officers of Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur published the draft delimitation proposal for the three districts on Tuesday.

Claims and objections can be filed before February 22 and a meeting will be organised at the Collector office to discuss the suggestions and objections raised by representatives of political parties and residents’ welfare associations, the officials informed. The copies of the proposal will be available for the public in all Block Development Offices, town panchayat, municipality and Corporation offices.

Meeting on February 25

After studying the draft, residents, political party representatives and all members of civil society are requested to submit claims and objections pertaining to the proposal before February 22 and those who filed responses are requested to participate in the meeting on February 25.

According to the draft proposals, there were no changes in Vellore, Kaniyambadi and K.V. Kuppam panchayat unions in Vellore district. Likewise, no changes in Kandhili, Natrampalli and Jolarpet in Tirupattur district and Thimiri, Walajah and Arcot Panchayat Unions in Ranipet district were proposed. There would be only one Corporation in these three districts, which would remain with 60 wards.

Residents would be able to meet the delimitation authority of their region to submit claims and objections. The final decision would be made after studying all aspects of the claims and objections.