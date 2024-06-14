GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Subbiah murder case | Madras High Court sets aside death sentence imposed on seven, and life sentence imposed on two others

The Court allowed the criminal appeals, and acquited the nine appellants from all the charges levelled against them in connection with the 2013 murder of the Chennai-based neurosurgeon

Published - June 14, 2024 11:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. D. Subbiah, a Chennai-based neurosurgeon, was murdered in 2013. File photograph

S. D. Subbiah, a Chennai-based neurosurgeon, was murdered in 2013. File photograph

The Madras High Court on Friday, June 14, 2024, set aside the conviction and death sentence imposed by a trial court on seven individuals as well as the life sentence imposed on two others, in connection with the 2013 sensational murder of neurosurgeon S.D. Subbiah near Billroth Hospital in Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and Sunder Mohan allowed the nine criminal appeals and acquitted the appellants P. Ponnusamy, his wife Mary Pushpam, their sons P. Basil and P. Boris and the others including B. William, H. Yesurajan, J. James Sathish Kumar, E. Murugan and S. Selva Prakash from all charges.

The Bench ordered that the appellants must be released forthwith from prison, unless their presence was required in connection with any other case. The fine amount, if any paid by them during the pendency of the criminal appeal proceedings, must be refunded to them.

The appeals had been preferred against the conviction and life sentence passed by a sessions court in Chennai on August 5, 2021, against Ms. Pushpam and Mr. Yesurajan and the death sentence imposed on all others for the charge of having murdered the neurosurgeon due to a property dispute.

According to the prosecution, the neurosurgeon was attacked by a three-member gang, when he was about to get into his car parked on the side of a road in R.A Puram in Chennai at around 5 pm on September 14, 2013. He suffered multiple injuries and succumbed on September 23, 2013.

After his death, the police altered the charges in the First Information Report (FIR) from Section 307 (attempt to murder) to Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested 10 persons. Of these, the 10th accused person, P. Iyappan turned into an approver, and was therefore pardoned.

The rest of the accused persons were put on trial on the basis of the evidence of a person who claimed to have witnessed the incident, when he had gone to R.A. Puram to pick up an old air-conditioner from a house nearby, but narrated the incident to the police only two days after the incident.

After a thorough investigation, the police had concluded that Mr. Ponnusamy and his family members had engaged the gang to kill the neurosurgeon due to a property dispute.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / court administration / murder / crime / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.