Dr. Mohan in Nature’s list of milestones advisers

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 00:00 IST

He is the only Indian among a distinguished set of advisers

Nature, a multidisciplinary science journal, has brought out a special supplement to commemorate the discovery of insulin 100 years ago.

Nature Milestones in Diabetes highlights the main discoveries in diabetes since 1921 when insulin was first discovered and administered to a group of patients in Canada. The dramatic discovery led to the scientists being awarded the Nobel Prize the very next year.

The journal editors have collated articles over the century of significant developments and provided it in a concise form.

Advertising

Advertising

Each article is less than a page long but filled with interesting information.

To come up with the compilation, the editors had sought help from eminent clinicians and researchers from across the world to provide information of what they believed were milestones in the discovery of insulin till date.

Among the advisers of the edition is V. Mohan, founder of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation. “I was very privileged to represent India on this distinguished panel of international scientists who helped bring out this document. I believe it is a treasure,” Dr. Mohan said.

The journal begins with the journey of Frederick Banting and Charles Best, whose experiments resulted in the development of insulin to treat Type 1 Diabetes in 1921. Dr. Mohan said the scientists started their experiment on May 16 and by July 31 announced their discovery.

Dr. Mohan has been listed as one of the milestones adviser from India in the collector’s edition. The editors of Nature sought his guidance and asked him to provide a list of 20 articles on the milestone achievements in the history of identifying and treating diabetes.

“Today, they released the book. And I found that I was the only Indian chosen,” Dr. Mohan said.