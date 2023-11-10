HamberMenu
Dr. M.G.R varsity to launch BSc., MD courses in palliative care next year

November 10, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University plans to launch BSc. and MD courses in palliative care in the next academic year, announced Vice-Chancellor K. Narayanasamy at a one-day workshop organised at the university campus on Wednesday.

Dr. Narayanasamy said the university had signed an agreement with Pallium India, an organisation based out of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, to conduct research in end-of-life care and pain relief treatment.

M.R. Rajagopal, who is considered as the father of palliative care in India, was the chief guest of the event which saw the participation of over 800 medical professionals.

The workshop was held to train nurses and raise awareness among the public about the need for palliative care.

The founder trustee of Lakshmi Pain and Palliative Care Trust, Mallika Tiruvadanan, senior doctors from Pallium India, and other experts spoke at the event.

