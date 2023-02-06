HamberMenu
Dr. Mehta’s Hospital celebrates 90 years in healthcare service

February 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Mehta’s Hospital celebrated the completion of 90 years in healthcare service on Saturday.

Sameer Mehta, vice-chairman of the hospital, said the 90th anniversary was a celebration of its continuous healthcare journey since 1933, which had enabled it to positively impact the lives of people in and around Chennai. He said the institution had consistently reinvented itself to remain relevant to society.

Giridhar Gyani, president, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), said it was no mean feat to offer quality healthcare services successfully for nine decades.

Saravana Kumar, group unit head of the hospital, said the institution had treated three generations in thousands of families during its 90 years of service. The hospital continued to grow, with more facilities to be offered from this month, he said. A souvenir to commemorate its 90th year was released on the occasion.

