Dr. Hedgewar Pragya Samman for former A-G K. Parasaran 

December 25, 2022 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Attorney General K. Parasaran will be awarded the 33rd Dr. Hedgewar Pragya Samman for the year 2022. The award is instituted by Kumarsabha Pustakalaya. It will be presented at a function to be held at Surana and Surana, Mylapore on Sunday. The felicitation ceremony shall be presided over by Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Founder, Zoho. Bhaiya Ji Joshi, Ex-Sarkayawah of the RSS shall be the Chief Speaker. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra, shall be the Chief Guest. Tax consultant Sajjan Kumar Tulsyan will be the Distinguished Guest.