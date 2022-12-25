ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Hedgewar Pragya Samman for former A-G K. Parasaran 

December 25, 2022 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Attorney General K. Parasaran will be awarded the 33rd Dr. Hedgewar Pragya Samman for the year 2022. The award is instituted by Kumarsabha Pustakalaya. It will be presented at a function to be held at Surana and Surana, Mylapore on Sunday. The felicitation ceremony shall be presided over by Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Founder, Zoho. Bhaiya Ji Joshi, Ex-Sarkayawah of the RSS shall be the Chief Speaker. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra, shall be the Chief Guest. Tax consultant Sajjan Kumar Tulsyan will be the Distinguished Guest. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US