Dr. Anbumani slams DMK’s ‘failure’ to ensure social justice to SC panchayat union chairperson

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss questioned the DMK’s claims of being the torch-bearer of social justice after Scheduled Caste chairperson of Pappakkudi panchayat union in Tirunelveli district Poongodhai Sasikumar, who belongs to the DMK, resigned citing caste-based discrimination and humiliation inflicted by the DMK union secretary and the vice-chairman of the panchayat union.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said while Ms. Poongodhai was not even provided with a proper chair or a table, which led to mental distress and eventually resulted in her resignation, as stated by her husband Sasikumar, the PMK ensured social justice by intervening in the case of a Scheduled Tribe leader, Sangitha, who protested at the Villupuram District Collector’s office, stating that she was being humiliated on caste grounds. Ms. Sangitha was finally given her due powers and position after the intervention of PMK founder S. Ramadoss, he said.

“The fact that a leader from the Scheduled Caste has had to resign due to caste-based discrimination is condemnable. This is not the first time that Ms. Poongodhai thought of resigning due to caste-based humiliation. Within a year after winning the elections in 2021, she was forced to consider resignation because she could not tolerate the caste-based insults. However, upon the party’s request, she stayed on in her position at that time. But after continuing to face caste-related violence, she has now finally resigned,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said her husband had raised concerns of caste discrimination with the party leadership, including M.K. Stalin and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, but no effective action was taken.

“If the DMK cannot address the social injustice inflicted on one of its own union leaders, how can it ensure social justice for all of Tamil Nadu? In Tamil Nadu, in most local bodies allocated to Scheduled Castes, genuine power has not been provided. The Dravidian model government has taken no steps to empower them,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.