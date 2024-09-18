Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital commissions new equipment to treat refractive errors

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital in Tambaram has commissioned new equipment to treat refractive errors. The additions, include a Lasik vision correction machine and a corneal mapping system to treat refractive errors and correct corneal abrasions after eye surgeries. The new machines were commissioned by Tambaram Corporation Mayor K. Vasanthakumari and Deputy Mayor G. Kamaraj.

Srinivasa Rao, regional head – clinical services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital said the goal was to deliver exceptional eye care by combining technology, human expertise and compassionate service, to ensure best possible outcomes for patients. Umadevi Jayavelu, senior consultant ophthalmologist – refractive surgery services, Dr. Agarwals group explained how the equipment would be used to offer comprehensive assessment of eyes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.