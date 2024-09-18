Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital commissions new equipment to treat refractive errors

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital in Tambaram has commissioned new equipment to treat refractive errors. The additions, include a Lasik vision correction machine and a corneal mapping system to treat refractive errors and correct corneal abrasions after eye surgeries. The new machines were commissioned by Tambaram Corporation Mayor K. Vasanthakumari and Deputy Mayor G. Kamaraj.

Srinivasa Rao, regional head – clinical services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital said the goal was to deliver exceptional eye care by combining technology, human expertise and compassionate service, to ensure best possible outcomes for patients. Umadevi Jayavelu, senior consultant ophthalmologist – refractive surgery services, Dr. Agarwals group explained how the equipment would be used to offer comprehensive assessment of eyes.