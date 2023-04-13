DPR ready for completion of four-lane road in Kanniyakumari, says Minister

April 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Highways Minister E.V. Velu on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that a detailed project report had been prepared for the completion of the four-lane road in Kanniyakumari district.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress MLA J.G. Prince, the Minister said tenders had also been called for and the project was under consideration of the government. Sand for laying roads would be sourced from neighbhouring districts since it was not available in Kanniyakumari.

“Since the present Collector, P.N. Sridhar, worked in the National Highways Department, I am in touch with him to complete the project,” he said.

The Minister said the National Highway-47 was coming under the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) and the work could not be completed for lack of sand in the district.

Mr. Prince said the delay had caused enormous hardship to the people of the district and affected its development. He suggested the government could desilt the waterbodies in the district and use the sand and clay for laying roads.

He also urged the government to set right the anomalies in the compensation paid for acquiring land for the road.

Mr. Velu said the government would hold talks with the Water Resources Department to get sand and clay from the waterbodies.