DPR for four-lane between Neelambur and Madukkarai in Coimbatore being prepared

March 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

If the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) did not lay the four-lane highway between Neelambur and Madukkarai in Coimbatore district, efforts were on to lay the four-lane adjacently and steps were on to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard, Minister for Highways E.V. Velu said in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to AIADMK legislator S. Damodaran (Kinathukadavu), who raised the issue during the Question Hour, Mr. Velu said the demand was quite valid since numerous heavy vehicles were using the six-lane highway connecting Salem and Kochi.

A 27-km stretch between Neelambur and Madukkarai remained two-lane, which was supposed to have been expanded into a six or four-lane by the L&T. Mr. Velu recalled his meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari over the issue and also talks with L&T.

“I have apprised the issue with the Union Minister. Since it is a National Highways, the State government could not do much in this issue. The L&T said it will do, but did not. It has time till 2029,” Mr. Velu said.

A meeting was held with the chief engineer of National Highways Authority of India and a detailed project report was being prepared, he said. If the L&T did not lay the road, a four-lane highway would be laid adjacently, the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Damodaran said the Salem-Kochi highway was six-lane, but remained two-lane between Neelambur and Madukkarai, though land was acquired for laying a four-lane in this stretch.