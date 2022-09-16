DPI founder Malaichamy’s biography launched

Author Inkulab says it is important to chronicle Malaichamy’s life so that the younger generation would know about his contribution to the Dalit Panthers movement

The most important contributions and events that shaped the life of A. Malaichamy, founder of Dalit Panthers Iyakkam (DPI) movement in Tamil Nadu (transformed later into the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi by Thol. Thirumavalavan), titled ‘Chiruthaigalin Mudhal Paichal: Maveeran Malaichamy’, was launched by Mr. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday. The book has been written by V.P. Inkulab, Madurai South District Secretary of the VCK.

Mr. Thirumavalavan, who took over the reins of the anti-caste movement after the death of Mr. Malaichamy in 1989, participated in the book launch in Madurai. He posted on social media: “Maaveran Malaichamy’s biographical book is also a book of political history of southern districts.”

Speaking about the book, Mr. Inkulab, who has worked with Mr. Malaichamy closely, said he felt it was important to chronicle his life so that the younger generation would know about his contribution to the movement. “I grew up in his village and I was related to him. I have seen his activities from close quarters and I have been inspired by him,” said Mr. Inkulab.

Speaking about the book, Mr. Malaichamy’s son, Vinoth, who joined the party on Wednesday, said: “The book starts with his life as school student; [records] his fight against irrationalism in his village and his efforts at implementing many social reforms. Importantly, the book records how he handled the Avaniyapuram riots without much loss of lives and how he mobilised Scheduled Caste people without any bias. But, the book largely focuses on events that happened in Madurai only.”