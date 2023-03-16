ADVERTISEMENT

DPH urges officials to strengthen surveillance on influenza-like illness

March 16, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Vaccination recommended for healthcare workers in casualty, emergency departments 

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Public Health has issued guidelines urging officials to strengthen surveillance on influenza-like illness and enter the data in the integrated health information platform and the integrated disease surveillance programme portal every day.

Officials have categorised flu-like symptoms into three categories. Persons with mild fever, cough/sore throat, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting will be under home isolation. Those having high grade fever and high risk conditions, including children aged below five, those aged over 65, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and those on long-term steroid therapy with immunodeficiency would be placed under home isolation and administered oseltamavir as per the schedule, along with broad spectrum antibiotics. Persons with breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness and BP and discolouration of nails, and children with flu-like illness, persistent fever and worsening chronic conditions must be tested for influenza and hospitalised immediately.

Health workers have been advised to wear triple layer masks in screening areas. Vaccination has been recommended for healthcare workers, especially for those working in casualty and emergency departments, ICUs, isolation wards; screening centres, laboratory personnel, rapid response team and drivers and staff of ambulancespregnant women, persons with chronic illnesses, immunocompromised persons and children with chronic diseases such as asthma, neuro developmental conditions and heart ailments have been advised vaccination.

It is desirable to vaccinate persons aged over 65 and children aged six months to eight years, the guidelines said.Adults may be discharged seven days after symptoms subside and children 14 days later, the DPH said.

