DPH urges civic body to stock medicines for beneficiaries

December 07, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam has issued circulars to the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure that immunisation schedule for children under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram is taken up during the post-cyclone Michaung recovery period in its urban health centres.

The circular has given details of dosages to be administered to pregnant women and children of different ages and adults.

The mobile medical units, in addition to conducting fever clinics, have also been advised to watch out for rain-related ailments, such as leptospirosis, acute diarrhoeal diseases, cholera, typhoid, the circular explained.

The Commissioner has been advised to ensure sufficient amounts of medicines are available in the respective urban health centres where fever camps will be conducted by the mobile medical units.

The DPH has also instructed the officials to provide medicines for beneficiaries under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme for non-communicable diseases, including insulin, for those who are in need of it.

The DPH has urged the GCC officials to procure the necessary drugs from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation for its urban health centres to ensure uninterrupted supply.

