HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPH urges civic body to stock medicines for beneficiaries

Circular advises vaccination schedule for all in cyclone-affected areas

December 07, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam has issued circulars to the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure that immunisation schedule for children under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram is taken up during the post-cyclone Michaung recovery period in its urban health centres. 

The circular has given details of dosages to be administered to pregnant women and children of different ages and adults. 

The mobile medical units, in addition to conducting fever clinics, have also been advised to watch out for rain-related ailments, such as leptospirosis, acute diarrhoeal diseases, cholera, typhoid, the circular explained.

The Commissioner has been advised to ensure sufficient amounts of medicines are available in the respective urban health centres where fever camps will be conducted by the mobile medical units. 

The DPH has also instructed the officials to provide medicines for beneficiaries under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme for non-communicable diseases, including insulin, for those who are in need of it. 

The DPH has urged the GCC officials to procure the necessary drugs from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation for its urban health centres to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine / cyclones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.