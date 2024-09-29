DPH lists Health Dept. initiatives for healthy life

The State has launched various health initiatives to ensure that people have a healthy lifestyle, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said.

On World Heart Day, celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September, he listed the various activities of the Health Department for people’s well being.

According to him, 10,474 people had benefited under the Ithayam Kappom scheme till September 22. As many as 613 people had been treated at sub-health centres for various heart-related issues, he added.

The theme for this year’s World Heart Day is ‘Use heart for action’.

The State government had introduced the Nadappom Nalam Peruvom (Walk for Health) initiative, under which the government had created an 8-km walker’s path to encourage people to walk, Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

The official said that under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, as many as 1,94,97,544 people had sought treatment for the first time till September 22, whereas 4,15,57,680 people were repeat beneficiaries.

