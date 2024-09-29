GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPH lists Health Dept. initiatives for healthy life

World Heart Day was celebrated on Sunday

Published - September 29, 2024 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The State has launched various health initiatives to ensure that people have a healthy lifestyle, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said.

On World Heart Day, celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September, he listed the various activities of the Health Department for people’s well being. 

According to him, 10,474 people had benefited under the Ithayam Kappom scheme till September 22. As many as 613 people had been treated at sub-health centres for various heart-related issues, he added. 

The theme for this year’s World Heart Day is ‘Use heart for action’.

The State government had introduced the Nadappom Nalam Peruvom (Walk for Health) initiative, under which the government had created an 8-km walker’s path to encourage people to walk, Dr. Selvavinayagam said.  

The official said that under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, as many as 1,94,97,544 people had sought treatment for the first time till September 22, whereas 4,15,57,680 people were repeat beneficiaries. 

Published - September 29, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Related Topics

health / Cardiology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.