DPH issues instructions regarding Chandipura Virus

Updated - July 18, 2024 11:08 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) T.S. Selvavinayagam on Thursday issued instructions regarding prevention and control against the Chandipura virus, amid recent cases reported in Gujarat.

In July 2024, Sabarkantha district in Gujarat reported Chandipura virus encephalitis outbreak among children. This outbreak has raised significant public health concerns due to the rapid spread and the severity of symptoms with high mortality rate, he said. 

The disease is transmitted primarily through phlebotomine sand-flies and sometimes through ticks and mosquitoes. There is no specific treatment or vaccine available for the Chandipura virus infection, and hence the management focuses on supportive care and preventive measures, the instructions issued by the DPH said.

Personal protection measures, include prevention of bite by protective clothing, repellents and nets. Barefoot walking should be avoided, as per the instructions, which also called for sand-fly control measures.

All the DHOs are instructed to immediately report any suspected cases in their jurisdiction as well as to sensitise the government and private medical practitioners, the DPH said.

Suspected cases should immediately be referred to tertiary care centres for further management. The diagnostic facility is available at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and the sample transportation should be routed through SPHL, Chennai, according to the instructions.

