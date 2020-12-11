DPH extends deadline to register childrens’ names

Govt. made it mandatory in 1969

The Directorate of Public Health has extended the deadline for citizens to include the name of children in birth certificates.

The government made it mandatory, in 1969, to include the name of the child in the birth certificate.

There is no penalty if the process is completed within a year of birth.

Parents or guardians of the child may approach the respective registrars of births and deaths and give an undertaking in writing.

Fifteen-year window

Further delays are condoned, and the name of the child can be included in the certificate, in the next 15 years, by paying a penalty.

The facility has been made available for children born on or after January 1, 2000.

The deadline ended on December 31, 2014, but the government, later, extended it, on demand, till December 31, 2019.

The government has further extended the deadline, for five more years, now.

People can visit the panchayat office and approach the village administrative officer to complete the work.

In municipalities, the executive officer or sanitary inspectors can be approached. Similarly, the sanitary inspector will ensure that the paperwork is completed at primary health centres and government hospitals, according to the DPH.