R. Nataraj of the AIADMK, who is seeking re-election from Mylapore, has accomplished a record of sorts — he is the first candidate from the party since 1977, to get re-nominated from the constituency. Prior to him, there were six AIADMK nominees who got elected from Mylapore — T.K. Kapali (1980), B. Valarmathi (1984), T.M. Rangarajan (1991), V. Balasubramanian (who won in a byelection in 1994), S.Ve. Shekher (2006) and R. Rajalakshmi (2011). But none of them were fielded by the AIADMK again in the constituency.
Double whammy
T. Ramakrishnan
Chennai,
March 26, 2021 01:11 IST
T. Ramakrishnan
Chennai,
March 26, 2021 01:11 IST
