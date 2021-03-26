Double whammy

R. Nataraj of the AIADMK, who is seeking re-election from Mylapore, has accomplished a record of sorts — he is the first candidate from the party since 1977, to get re-nominated from the constituency. Prior to him, there were six AIADMK nominees who got elected from Mylapore — T.K. Kapali (1980), B. Valarmathi (1984), T.M. Rangarajan (1991), V. Balasubramanian (who won in a byelection in 1994), S.Ve. Shekher (2006) and R. Rajalakshmi (2011). But none of them were fielded by the AIADMK again in the constituency.