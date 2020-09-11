Double the procurement of paddy in delta region, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday called for doubling of the paddy procurement by direct procurement centres in the delta region.
In a statement, he pointed out that the harvest during the Kuruvai season has been at a record high, and above government estimates. Mr. Ramadoss said that while the government had initially estimated harvest covering 3.87 lakh acres, it is said that the actual harvest is over 4 lakh acres and due to this, there has been an issue faced by the procurement centres. He said generally, the procurement centres procure 1,000 bags of paddy per day, and now farmers bring more than 2,000 bags and the centres are not able to procure it and there is no sufficient infrastructure.
Mr. Ramadoss noted that due to rains the stock is getting destroyed. “The only solution for this is doubling the procurement levels and it is not a tough task. This can be done by putting additional staff at procurement centres and putting in place infrastructure and by setting up temporary procurement centres,” he said.
Social Justice Week
In a separate statement, the PMK said it will observe September 13-19 as Social Justice Week, to create awareness among the public. Various lectures and book releases would be held where Mr. Ramadoss and youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss will also participate.
