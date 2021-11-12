Tamil Nadu

Door-to-door vaccination to be carried out

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 12 November 2021 21:40 IST
Updated: 12 November 2021 21:40 IST

All Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS) have been instructed to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination by engaging mobile teams in addition to the eighth round of mega COVID-19 vaccination camp scheduled to be held on November 14.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in a circular, instructed all deputy directors to conduct door-to-door campaign to cover all those who did not get first dose and those due to get second dose of the vaccine.

