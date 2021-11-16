Door-to-door health camp launched

The health department has launched a new initiative to reach out to people at their doorstep to identify and treat them for monsoon-related ailments.

On Monday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected the department’s efforts at Sengeniamman Koil Street in Perungudi. “We went to houses in localities where water stagnation occurred for the past four days and checked for cases of fever, cold, diarrhoea and foot sores. We have given them medicines,” he said.

Under the State’s ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme, 37,43,015 persons have benefited so far. Health camps would be held at 500 places every day, the minister said.