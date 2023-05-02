Don’t want to talk about audio clips, says TN CM Stalin

May 02, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 said he was not ready to talk about the recent audio clippings, which the opposition claimed purportedly contained the voice of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan implicating the ruling party in corruption. The Minister had given a detailed explanation claiming the audio tapes were fabricated.

“I have just enough time to work for the welfare of the people. I do not want to talk about the tapes and offer publicity for those who indulge in cheap politics,” Mr. Stalin said in his video address “ Ungalil Oruvan” (One among you).

Two audio clips were released by BJP president K.Annamalai recently.

On Monday, Mr Rajan, had met the Chief Minister during which he is believed to have explained his stand on the issue.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Sunday questioned why Mr Stalin was silent on the audio tapes. The AIADMK and BJP have sought a probe into the audio clips.