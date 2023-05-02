ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t want to talk about audio clips, says TN CM Stalin

May 02, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Chennai

‘I dont’ want to offer publicity for those who indulge in cheap politics,’ says Stalin over purported audio tapes involving State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The Hindu Bureau

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 said he was not ready to talk about the recent audio clippings, which the opposition claimed purportedly contained the voice of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan implicating the ruling party in corruption. The Minister had given a detailed explanation claiming the audio tapes were fabricated.

Also read: BJP urges T.N. Governor for an independent forensic audit of audio clip

“I have just enough time to work for the welfare of the people. I do not want to talk about the tapes and offer publicity for those who indulge in cheap politics,” Mr. Stalin said in his video address “ Ungalil Oruvan” (One among you).

Two audio clips were released by BJP president K.Annamalai recently.

Also read: Audio clip released by BJP ‘fabricated’: T.N. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

On Monday, Mr Rajan, had met the Chief Minister during which he is believed to have explained his stand on the issue.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Sunday questioned why Mr Stalin was silent on the audio tapes. The AIADMK and BJP have sought a probe into the audio clips. 

