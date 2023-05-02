HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t want to talk about audio clips, says TN CM Stalin

‘I dont’ want to offer publicity for those who indulge in cheap politics,’ says Stalin over purported audio tapes involving State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

May 02, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. File photo

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 said he was not ready to talk about the recent audio clippings, which the opposition claimed purportedly contained the voice of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan implicating the ruling party in corruption. The Minister had given a detailed explanation claiming the audio tapes were fabricated.

Also read: BJP urges T.N. Governor for an independent forensic audit of audio clip

“I have just enough time to work for the welfare of the people. I do not want to talk about the tapes and offer publicity for those who indulge in cheap politics,” Mr. Stalin said in his video address “ Ungalil Oruvan” (One among you).

Two audio clips were released by BJP president K.Annamalai recently.

Also read: Audio clip released by BJP ‘fabricated’: T.N. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

On Monday, Mr Rajan, had met the Chief Minister during which he is believed to have explained his stand on the issue.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Sunday questioned why Mr Stalin was silent on the audio tapes. The AIADMK and BJP have sought a probe into the audio clips. 

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / political parties / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.