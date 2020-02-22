‘Don’t take salary into account to determine OBC creamy layer’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that the Centre should not amend rules relating to determination of creamy layer among OBCs. He said the ‘salary’ should not be taken into consideration to decide if a Backward Class candidate belongs in a ‘creamy layer’ as it was against principles of social justice.

In a statement, he said that the creamy layer, presently, was being determined by taking into account only income from other sources. “This is what the office memorandum that was released by the Government in 1993 states. The creamy layer calculation is not done by taking into account the salary of those working in Central and State Governments. However, OBCs working in public sector institutions had their salaries taken into consideration. So, a husband and wife belonging to OBC and earning ₹33,500 per month were denied reservations. While 12 OBC candidates in 2012, 11 in 2015, 29 in 2017 were denied IAS and IPS posts, hundreds of OBC candidates were denied other civil services positions. The Madras High Court and Delhi High Court said that Centre’s new method was biased,” he said.

He further said that the committee which was set up to look into this issue has actually come up with a new recommendation. “While 27% reservations have been implemented in the last three decades, there are not even 10 percent OBCs in Central government jobs. The Centre shouldn’t accept the recommendation that ‘salary’ be taken into account to determine creamy layer,” he said.