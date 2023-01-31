Don’t take coercive action against Minister Ponmudy, HC directs Income Tax department

January 31, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Income Tax department to not take any coercive action against Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy in the proceedings initiated against him on the basis of an allegation that businessman J. Sekar Reddy’s partnership firm SRS Mining had made an “illegal payment” of ₹60 lakh to him.

Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the interim direction on a writ petition filed by the Minister, through senior counsel P. Wilson, challenging an Assessment Order passed against him. The judge also granted time till February 27 for A.P. Srinivas, senior standing counsel for the I-T department, to ensure the filing of a counter affidavit.

Mr. Wilson argued that the I-T sleuths had initiated the proceedings on the basis of materials recovered from the offices of SRS Mining wherein it had been mentioned that certain amount of money had been paid to “Villupuram VIP Ponmudi”. He said, there was no iota of evidence to prove that the reference was to the present writ petitioner.

He told the judge the petitioner had made several requests to the I-T department to share the evidence related to the money having been paid to him by SRS Mining but the department failed to share any such evidence. The petitioner was not even allowed to cross examine Srinivasan, another partner of SRS Mining.

He also stated that the quantum of tax demanded by the department pursuant to the issuance of the Assessment Order was much higher than the amount mentioned in the show cause notice. He recalled that the High Court had come down heavily on the I-T department in another case related to SRS Mining for not allowing cross examination of witnesses.

After hearing him, the judge granted a month’s time for the department to file its counter affidavit and directed it to not take any coercive action since the petitioner was a Minister. Though the petitioner had not disclosed his official position at the first instance, it was declared subsequently by filing an additional affidavit at the instance of the court.

Another writ petition

Dealing with another writ petition filed by former Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam who was accused of having given ₹7 crore to SRS Mining to be distributed to various individuals during the 2016 Assembly election, Justice Quddhose ordered notice to the I-T department.

The judge granted time till February 27 for the department to file a counter affidavit to this petition too.