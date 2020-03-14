Don’t spread fear over CAA and NPR, Palaniswami tells Opposition

Accusing the Opposition parties of spreading fear among minorities and others over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday called upon leaders of all political parties to extend cooperation so that Tamil Nadu remains a peaceful haven.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged in the Legislative Assembly that the Opposition was instigating the minorities not to extend cooperation for updating the NPR (since deferred), which he claimed led to “tension.”

Alleging that the Opposition had been claiming that the minorities would be deported to other countries, Mr. Palaniswami said this information struck fear in the minds of minorities.

‘Think emotionally’

“It leads to tension. There have been [certain] incidents in Delhi and there have been problems. We have to emotionally look at all these. All MLAs and leaders of all political parties should think over these emotionally,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

“Tamil Nadu has been a peaceful State. There are no differences on caste and communal lines in the State. Everyone should extend their cooperation in this regard,” Mr. Palaniswami said during a debate on NPR in the Legislative Assembly.

Minister draws flak

Earlier, DMK deputy floor leader Duraimurugan referred to a report in The Hindu on Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar’s statement that the work on updating the NPR had been put on hold in the State, pending clarification from the Centre.

The DMK leader wanted to know how the Minister could speak on the subject when there was a debate in the Assembly. It was against the tradition and rules of the House, he said.

Mr. Duraimurugan welcomed Mr. Udhayakumar’s statement and wanted the House to pass a resolution in the House in this regard.

Congress Legislature Party leader K.R. Ramasamy (Karaikudi) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker called for a resolution in the House.

Mr. Udhayakumar said he only repeated what he had said in the House on NPR. His interaction with the media was necessitated by DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin’s visit to sites where protests were being held against the CA, NPR and the National Register of Citizens, he added.

Stalin’s vists

The Minister said Mr. Stalin's visit to protest sites and his observations made there led to tension and the State government would not remain a silent spectator to these incidents. He pointed out that the Union Home Minister informed Parliament on Thursday that documents need not be submitted when details were collected for updating the NPR.

Mr. Stalin intervened to ask why the AIADMK government could not pass a resolution in the House when the Minister could speak on this subject outside the Assembly.

Mr. Palaniswami said it was the duty of the Minister to allay the fears of the minorities and hence there was no breach of privilege issue involved.