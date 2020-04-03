Don’t shop daily, stock for a week, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to residents

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday urged the general public against stepping out of their houses to shop daily for essential supplies and insisted that they stock supplies for at least a week, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Mr. Palaniswami said the government would strictly implement the prohibitory orders, since many were not taking it seriously.

Talking to reporters after visiting three camps where migrant workers were staying, Mr. Palaniswami said: “People should follow the instructions in the right manner. They should not go out to shop for essential supplies daily. They could shop for vegetables and provisions for a week. If they do, there would not be any necessity to go out every day.”

There were some who have not realised the seriousness of the pandemic and have been stepping out often saying they were out to get essential supplies, he said and pointed out: “Some are coming out in two-wheelers and many are coming out in cars.” About 45,000 cases have been registered over violation of prohibitory orders and 50,397 persons have been arrested and later let out. About 37,000 vehicles have been impounded and 92 cases were registered for rumour-mongering and 95 persons arrested in that regard.

Insisting that the government has so far been considerate, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Sattam than kadamayai seyyum [The law will do its duty]. If people do not listen, there is no way other than enforcing the law in a strict manner.” When asked whether there was any possibility of the extension of the lockdown, he said, “The Centre has announced until April 14.. Wait and see.”

Referring to the fact that there has not been any medicine so far for this diseases, the CM insisted that the general public extended their cooperation with the government in implementing the prohibitive orders. Even the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has insisted that the prohibitive orders be implemented strictly. He said the prohibitive orders were not implemented to harass the people but only in their interest.

“Every family is important to the government and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure their safety. The police, local administration and revenue department officials are working to implement the prohibitive orders and the people should cooperate with the officials by staying in-doors,” he said.

To a query on price rises in some places, he said though lorries with essential supplies were allowed to operate not many were operating during the lockdown but the State government was taking steps to settle the issue. Mr. Palaniswami said strict action would be taken against those selling commodities at higher prices. Replying to a query on if the salary of government employees would be cut like in other States, he replied in the negative.

Mr. Palaniswami also said since there was a possibility of crowds gathering to collect the financial assistance announced by the government through ration shops, the money component would be distributed while the tokens were given. As for those who were not in a position to collect the assistance, they could do so till the end of this month. Since journalists were involved in spreading awareness about COVID-19 and highlighting the government’s action, a special assistance of ₹3,000 each would be distributed to accredited journalists, he said.

The CM visited three camps in Raja Annamalaipuram, Velachery and Periamet, where migrant workers have been provided shelter and food and relief materials distributed. Workers from Assam, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and others were among those in the camps. About 1.18 lakh workers from other States are working in Tamil Nadu.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation G. Prakash, Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi and senior officials were also present.