Don’t politicise NEET, says BJP State chief Murugan

BJP State president L. Murugan on Tuesday said that the NEET issue should not be politicised and asked politicians not to play with the lives of students.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Murugan said that DMK president M.K. Stalin should stop instigating the students for political gains.
“Stalin should stop instigating students for his own political gains. Since the DMK was focused on the 2G scam, they did not open their mouths when they were in alliance with the Congress,” he said.
Nobody, including Mr. Stalin and actor Suriya, should politicise NEET, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 will be celebrated across the State by the party by planting saplings and providing annadanams, Mr. Murugan added.
